Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $84.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.