Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.83

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 1532349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

Lazard Company Profile (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

