Lear (NYSE:LEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $137.53

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $137.53 and last traded at $137.53, with a volume of 2518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

