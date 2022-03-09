LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €143.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($156.30) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($171.74) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.97 ($156.49).

FRA:LEG opened at €107.85 ($117.23) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($107.07). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €123.74.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

