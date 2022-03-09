Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.44. Lennox International reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.43.

NYSE LII traded up $10.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,949. Lennox International has a one year low of $243.92 and a one year high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day moving average is $302.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

