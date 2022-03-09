LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 251,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,630,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $119.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.79. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

