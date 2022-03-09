LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded up $7.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.26. 252,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.