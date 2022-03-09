Lincoln Capital LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 339,079.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after purchasing an additional 547,010 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,787,346,000 after purchasing an additional 456,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

AMZN traded up $65.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,785.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,823. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,076.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3,301.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

