Lincoln Capital LLC Invests $212,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 59.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after buying an additional 6,290,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,677,000 after buying an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 1,601,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,205. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.