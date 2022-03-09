LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.15. The company had a trading volume of 288,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,773. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $472,826. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,120,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

