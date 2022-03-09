Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 64 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 41.96 ($0.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

