Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Loews makes up 4.1% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Loews by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Loews Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.