Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 93.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.86.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

