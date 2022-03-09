Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 114,907 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

