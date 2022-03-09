Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.96 EPS

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.79%.
Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $668.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.
