London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:LFI)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:LFI opened at GBX 36.52 ($0.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 51.71, a quick ratio of 51.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.91. The company has a market cap of £11.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. London Finance & Investment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 32.05 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.80 ($0.56).

London Finance & Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

