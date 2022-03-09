Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 10.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 248,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL stock opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.58.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

