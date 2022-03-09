Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.93 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33,122.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,126,000 after acquiring an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 52.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,613,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,921,000 after acquiring an additional 556,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

