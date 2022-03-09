Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Ciena by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ciena by 2,987.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

