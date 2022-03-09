Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Dollar General by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $199.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.