Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

MPW stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.