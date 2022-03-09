Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

