LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,456 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,651,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,350 shares of company stock worth $313,656. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

