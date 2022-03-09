LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGD opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $26.87.

