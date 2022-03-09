LPL Financial LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,182 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.41% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $99,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at $530,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of UNG stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.