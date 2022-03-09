LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

