LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 124,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 839,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 419,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

LYTS stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

