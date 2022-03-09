Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 466,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

LHDX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHDX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lucira Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 13,996,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the last quarter. Eclipse Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,587,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,001,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 601,942 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lucira Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lucira Health by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 225,317 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.