Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 466,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
LHDX stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Lucira Health has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.
Lucira Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
