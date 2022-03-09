LumiraDx (LMDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMDX opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. LumiraDx has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMDX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on LumiraDx in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LumiraDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in LumiraDx during the third quarter worth $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.