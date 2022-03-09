Lympo Market Token Hits Market Capitalization of $118,510.66 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $118,510.66 and $1,860.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.95 or 0.06478118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.75 or 1.00022364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

