MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $7.93 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.7% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,285,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $228,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 68,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 33,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $81,682,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

AAPL opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.93. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.79 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

