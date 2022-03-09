Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,578,164 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $62.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

