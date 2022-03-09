Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.69

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 12453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

