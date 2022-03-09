Maiden (MHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

MHLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Maiden by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maiden by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Maiden by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maiden by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

