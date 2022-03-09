Maiden (MHLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
MHLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Maiden in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Maiden (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.