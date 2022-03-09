Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

MNTX opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a PE ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manitex International stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of Manitex International worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

