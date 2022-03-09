MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

