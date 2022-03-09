MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.74

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 4141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

MKTW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketWise by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

