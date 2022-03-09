Marlin Reaches Market Cap of $22.17 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and $17.03 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

