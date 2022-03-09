Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 42.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 211.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 54,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 321,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,793 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXDX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

