Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 235,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,813,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,929,000 after purchasing an additional 731,047 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

