Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 12,171 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $2,230,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the third quarter worth about $7,397,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRON stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

