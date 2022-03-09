Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,631 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

