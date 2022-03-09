Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $61,000 Investment in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 153,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.77. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

