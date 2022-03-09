Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Scienjoy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Shares of SJ stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. Scienjoy Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.