MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $118.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MasTec by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.15. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.