Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $13.80 on Wednesday, reaching $328.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

