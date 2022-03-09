Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Match Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Match Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

