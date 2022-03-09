Matthew Jacobson Sells 161,292 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total transaction of $25,377,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,815.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

