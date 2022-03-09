Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 921,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.6 days.

MAYNF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Get Mayne Pharma Group alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.