Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 921,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.6 days.
MAYNF stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Mayne Pharma Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.
Separately, Citigroup cut Mayne Pharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mayne Pharma Group (MAYNF)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Mayne Pharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayne Pharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.