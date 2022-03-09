MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.40

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.40 and last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 29704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$569.02 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. MCAN Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

