McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.